Revenue inspector suspended in Sivaganga over misappropriation of funds in Adi Dravidar Welfare department

Seetha Priya was working in the AD Welfare Department in Sivaganga district. Since 2017, she had allegedly siphoned off the money from the department account to her husband Ramkumar’s (45) bank account.

November 20, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sivaganga District Crime Bureau police have registered a case of misappropriation of funds and arrested an official in the Adi-Dravidar (AD) Welfare Department and her husband on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Following a complaint from Special Tahsildar Uma Maheswari, the DCB police registered a case.

According to the complaint, Seetha Priya was working in the AD Welfare Department in Sivaganga district. Since 2017, she had allegedly siphoned off the money from the department account to her husband Ramkumar’s (45) bank account.

After it was found that she had embezzled, internal inquiry was held.

The Tamil Nadu government issued a sum of ₹100 per school student and ₹150 per college student who stayed in the AD Welfare Hostel. For procuring essential goods like soap and shampoo, the funds were provided by the government.

However, instead of using it for the purpose intended by the government, the official had reportedly siphoned off. According to a senior official, who had interrogated the accused, a whopping ₹2 crore and more may have been misappropriated by the employee.

The police investigations are on.

