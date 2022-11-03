Revenue divisions in Virudhunagar district restructured

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has restructured Sivakasi, Sattur and Aruppukottai revenue divisions by changing some of the taluks.

As per a Government Order, dated November 3, Virudhunagar taluk, which was hitherto with Aruppukottai revenue division, has been added to Sattur revenue division.

Similarly, Rajapalayam taluk has been taken out from Sattur revenue division and added to Sivakasi revenue division.

The restructuring has been done following representations from residents of Rajapalayam taluk, who complained that they had to travel 50 km to reach Sattur Revenue Divisional Office.

Now, the distance from Rajapalayam taluk to Sivakasi is reduced to 33 km. Since, Sattur revenue division would be left with only two taluks, Virudhunagar taluk, one of the four taluks in Aruppukottai division, was shifted to Sattur. Besides, Virudhunagar taluk will now be closer to the Revenue Divisional Office.

While the restructured Sivakasi revenue division will have Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap taluks, Sattur revenue division will have Sattur, Vembakottai and Virudhunagar taluks and Aruppukottai revenue division will have Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli taluks.