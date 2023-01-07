ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Department employee in Dindigul gets 10 years imprisonment for corruption

January 07, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The employee had demanded a bribe from a man who had applied for a license to start a finance firm; the incident took place in 2013

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Friday convicted a Revenue Department employee in connection with a bribery case in Dindigul.

According to the police, the complainant, N.A.E. Raja of Dindigul, was running a car rental company which he closed down as it ran into losses. Later, wanting to open a finance firm, Mr. Raja had submitted an application form to obtain a business license, attached with a treasury receipt of ₹100 and the rental agreement of the building where he was going to establish his financial company.

After submitting the form at the A2 section of the Dindigul taluk office on May 8, 2013, he returned only on August 12, 2013 to check the status of his application due to health issues. In response, Ganesan, a second division assistant of the Department of Treasury, had sought a bribe of ₹5,000.

Following this, Mr Raja lodged a complaint at the Department Of Vigilance & Anti Corruption here. The DVAC laid a trap and arrested Ganesan while accepting the bribe.

Hearing the case on Friday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham sentenced Ganesan to undergo two years imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe. A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on him.

