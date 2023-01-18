Revenue authorities ought not to have entered into dispute and decided title of ownership which is to be done only by the competent civil court, says HC

January 18, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that a civil dispute was pending before the District Munsif court in Tirumangalam, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the revenue authorities do not have jurisdiction to entertain such dispute and cannot take decision to grant patta.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu observed that under the Tamil Nadu Patta Pass Book Rules if the Tahsildar is satisfied that the dispute concerning ownership of patta is already pending in a court or that the issues are raised before him relates to personal laws or laws of succession and that if all the parties interested do not agree on the ownership of the title, then it is incumbent upon the authority to direct the parties concerned to approach the competent civil court before changing the entries already recorded and existing in the various revenue records.

In the present case, a civil dispute is pending before the District Munsif court in Tirumangalam. Further, the parties to the proceedings have also not given in writing as to the ownership of particular person. When that is so, the revenue authorities do not have jurisdiction to entertain such a dispute and cannot take decision to grant patta, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the order passed by the District Revenue Officer. There was a civil dispute between two parties regarding the ownership of a property.

The revenue authorities ought not to have entered into the dispute and decided the title of ownership which is required to be done only by the competent civil court. The orders passed by the authorities are directed to be kept in abeyance. The parties after the disposal of the suit pending on the file of the District Munsif court in Tirumangalam shall approach the appropriate authority for grant of patta in favour of the party succeeding therein, the court directed.