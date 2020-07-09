CB-CID questions Revathi, other constables

While preparing documents and other evidence pertaining to the twin custodial deaths to be handed over to the CBI on Friday, the CB-CID, which is investigating the case, grilled head constable Revathi and constables Maharajan, Jayasekar and Beulah on Thursday.
Ms. Revathi, who gave her statement on Wednesday night, appeared before the CB-CID officials on Thursday evening again for interrogation that started around 5 p.m. The investigators also grilled Maharajan, who allegedly verbally abused Judicial Magistrate – I of Kovilpatti, M.S. Bharathidasan, appointed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to probe the twin judicial custody deaths, when he was recording statements of policemen.
Even as Maharajan was being interrogated, separate teams questioned constables Jayasekar and Beulah. The interrogation went on even after 8 p.m.
Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, K. Shankar, said the investigators had so far interrogated 20 persons and the exercise would continue till the final status report (to be submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court) was prepared.
Since the CBI is likely to take over the case formally on Friday, the CB-CID officers are keeping ready the evidence and information they had collected so far to be handed over to the new probing agency.
