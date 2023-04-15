Revamped Corporation swimming pool welcomes public, but visitors demand more facilities

April 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - MADURAI

As the summer heat kicks in, children and adults are visiting the revamped Corporation-owned swimming pool at Tallakulam here in large groups to cool down.

The pool, reopened around two months ago after it was shut due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, is available to the public, except for children below the age of 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays, said C. Mariappan, the manager. The visitors can enjoy an hour of play for ₹35.

Further, coaching classes are held in five batches in time slots between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., at a cost of ₹2,500. It includes the one hour session commencing at 8 a.m. exclusively for women.

“Swimming kits will be provided that include goggles, swim cap, swimming shorts etc. In the 15-day training, the students will be taught the basics, until they are confident to swim on their own,” said G. Nagarajan, one of the four coaches.

He said that height or age is not a requirement to learn swimming. “There is a differently-abled person training at the pool to swim in the ocean. It is fun, keeps one fit and the one sport that helps one move their entire body,” he said.

The height of the pool has also been reduced, by dividing into depths of three feet, four feet and five feet from the actual 12 feet depth of the pool and there is a separate pool for children to ensure safety. Tiles, in the pool and pavement, have been replaced and a water purification unit has been installed as part of the revamp. On Mondays, the pool is closed for maintenance and is periodically bleached to keep infection at bay.

Mr. Mariappan noted that the footfall on Sundays touches up to 1,000 while over 500 people visit over the weekdays. “It is bound to increase once schools shut down for holidays,” he added.

People have a fun time at the pool, under the close watch of eight life guards present on the premises.

B. Dinesh, an ITI student in the city who had come with his friends, noted that the pool was a pocket-friendly way to spend the holiday. “Absence of safety lockers or shelves and a cloak room to safeguard our belongings is an issue. We are left to leave our mobile phones and shirts on the dusty floor, which can be made better,” he noted.

Meanwhile, P. Santosh said the pool could do better with some lifebuoy for first time swimmers. “Earlier, there used to be stalls renting out goggles and life jackets which can be resumed,” he added.