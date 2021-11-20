Rev. Barnabas is new Bishop of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese

Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas, a presbyter with a service of more than 35 years, is the Bishop-designate of the Church of South India, Tirunelveli Diocese.

The consecration of the Bishop will be held at CSI Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday (November 21) at 2 p.m. The consecration ceremony will be led by Most Rev. A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator of the Church of South India in the presence of the Rt. Rev. Dr. K. Reuben Mark, Deputy Moderator. Formal reception will be given to the new Bishop at Sarah Tucker College at 5 p.m.

Born on March 17, 1960, Rev. Barnabas did his Bachelor of Arts in English and Bachelor of Divinity from the Union Biblical Seminary, Pune. He was ordained as deacon in 1985 and presbyter in 1986.

He has rich pastoral experience and has worked in several pastorates of the CSI Tirunelveli Diocese such as Vickramasingapuram, Alangulam, Millerpuram, Military Lines English Church, Palayamkottai, Parappadi, Perumalpuram and is now at CSI Holy Trinity Cathedral, Tirunelveli.

He played an active role in the relief work during the flash floods in the Tamirabharani in 1992, tsunami in 2004 and COVID-19. He continued his ministerial focus on strengthening the congregations and building new churches and institutions.

Rev. Barnabas did his chaplaincy training at International Training Centre at New Jersey and New York, USA from 1996 -1997. He has completed Advanced Chaplaincy Training in International Training Centre at New Jersey from 2002 - 2003.