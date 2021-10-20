Reunion of a different kind

Madurai

20 October 2021 18:30 IST

Children with clubfoot, a congenital abnormality in which the foot is twisted out of shape or position, got to spend some happy moments with the doctor who successfully treated them and enabled them to walk normally.

The special get-together was organised on Wednesday by Devadoss Hospital as part of bone health awareness programmes from October 12--20. While the children gathered from across the State walked and played around normally, their parents thanked the hospital chairman, A Devadoss, who treated the children to normalcy over a period of time.

Dr. Devadoss has so far treated 5,000 children with clubfeet successfully and also established the Devadoss Clubfoot Foundation to help clubfoot children get free treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the need for early diagnosis and treatment and the importance of healthy diet for building healthy bones. He said while could correct the deformity and help the children walk normally, the families needed to give continuing care and support for complete recovery.

In an affectionate gesture, Dr. Devadoss also distributed gifts among his little patients.