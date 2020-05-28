Madurai

Returnees from Maharashtra sent to isolation camps

A total of 1,364 passengers, who arrived here from Mumbai by a special train in the early hours of Thursday, were quarantined in eight isolation camps.

The railways operated two Shramik special trains from Mumbai’s Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminal to Tirunelveli on Tuesday. The first train arrived at 3.30 a.m. here on Thursday with 1,364 passengers: 751 (Tirunelveli), 183 (Thoothukudi), 133 (Tenkasi), 67 (Kanniyakumari), 86 (Virudhunagar) and 144 (Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Erode and Madurai). They were taken to isolation camps set up in colleges and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

“After screening their health, samples will be collected from those with COVID-19 symptoms, while others will be under monitoring for a week. Positive patients will be taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment, while the rest will be allowed to go home and asked to home quarantine for two weeks,” said health officials.

The second train carrying 1,670 passengers halted in Madurai and 1,173 passengers bound for Tirunelveli were ferried in 23 buses and quarantined.

All isolation camps were being monitored by a team led by a Special Tahsildar to take care of returnees needs such as food, medical assistance etc. They were disinfected before the returnees were lodged there.

