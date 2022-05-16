Return driving licence of TNSTC driver, says HC 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Transport Office, Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district to return the driving licence of a TNSTC bus driver which was impounded by the authorities.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the TNSTC (Madurai) bus driver K. Perumal. On April 2, the TNSTC bus which the petitioner was driving, met with an accident. An FIR was registered by Vembakottai police.

The police seized the driving licence of the petitioner and handed the same to the RTO in Sivakasi. The petitioner said that the driving licence was impounded by both the authorities without any authority. He sought a direction to the authorities to return the driving licence. The State submitted that the petitioner drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner which resulted in the death of two persons.

Referring to a Division Bench judgment of the court, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the authorities had no power to impound the driving licence, but they could take action for cancellation of the licence.

In the present case, the driving licence of the petitioner was impounded without issuing any show cause notice. In view of the law settled by the Division Bench of the court, the court is of the view that without any authority, the authorities concerned cannot retain the driving licence and they have to return the same to the petitioner, the judge said and directed the authorities to return the driving licence to the petitioner.

EOM