Retrieve mortgaged lands of Nanguneri SEZ to start industries through government: Speaker

March 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to initiate legal action against two companies for having mortgaged 2,100 acres of Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone to get loans amounting to ₹855 crore without creating any industrial infrastructure and take back the land for attracting industrial investments through the government.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Stalin on Tuesday, Mr. Appavu said 2,100 acres of land was acquired for the Nanguneri SEZ, which was conceived by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2000 for creating employment for skilled and unskilled workforce.

Following an agreement between TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) and US-based INFAC India LLC, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), ATMAC, for creating the SEZ was floated. Subsequently, the State government gave permission to TIDCO for transferring the 2,100 acres of land to ATMAC.

When INFAC India LLC failed to achieve financial closure for creating industry-friendly infrastructure in the SEZ, it gave 68% of its shares to Hyderabad-based AMR Constructions and a new SPV, AMRL International Tech City, was floated for executing the project. However, the new SPV also could not achieve financial closure and it approached Kolkata-based Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited in 2012 for getting ₹105 crore as loan for creating the infrastructure and obtained another ₹155 crore in 2014 by mortgaging the land.

“As per the Union government’s Ministry of Commerce report published in 2016, the AMRL had obtained ₹595 crore and in total around ₹855 crore had been obtained as loans. However, not even 1% of the infrastructure has been created in the SEZ. More importantly, there is no documentary evidence to show that the AMRL had obtained permission from TIDCO, the co-investor, for getting loan by mortgaging the land,” Mr. Appavu said.

Meanwhile, Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited took control of AMRL in 2015 by acquiring its shares.

The Speaker said the SEZ land could be mortgaged only for achieving financial closure for creating infrastructure and if not the land would be taken back by the government, as per the agreement signed between TIDCO and AMRL. Moreover, the shares of the promoters could not be transferred to anyone without written consent from the TIDCO.

Against this norm, the SEZ land had been mortgaged and ₹855-crore loan obtained without creating any infrastructure. “Hence, the government should initiate legal action against AMRL and Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, cancel the agreement and retrieve the land for establishing industries through SIPCOT or TIDCO,’ Mr. Appavu said.