Retrieve government poramboke lands from encroachers, say villagers

December 12, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of villagers from Sivagnanapuram have appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to retrieve government poramboke lands from the illegal possession of a few individuals.

The petitioners, led by village head K. Balaiah, said several acres of government poramboke lands were under the illegal possession of a few individuals with political and communal backing, who were using them for generating income. Though revenue officials had been informed about this unlawful practice, no step had been taken to retrieve the lands.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned for surveying the lands and retrieve them, they said.

The villagers also prayed for construction of an overhead tank for effective drinking water distribution and a playground with modern sports amenities.

A group of villagers from Kovil Kumareddiyarpuram under Vilathikulam taluk complained about the planned and repeated stealing of cattle from their village for meat. Though formal complaints had been submitted with the Kaadalgudi police station by cattle owners, the police were refusing to take any action, they said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Fly Ash Brick and Block Manufacturers Association submitted a petition seeking free supply of ash, a waste product, generated in Tuticorin Thermal Power Station. Even though the TTPS was generating 700 tonnes of fly ash after burning 3,500 tonnes of coal a day for producing 1,050 MW power, it was not given to fly ash brick and block manufacturers as the Tamil Nadu government refused to issue a Government Order in this connection after it lapsed on March 31.

Since this “callous” decision had almost wiped out fly ash brick and blocks manufacturing, the State government should give 20% of the fly ash to them free of cost, they said.