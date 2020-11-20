‘Retrieve 19 country boats from Sri Lanka’

Members affiliated to the CITU staging a demonstration on the Pamban seashore on Friday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding the Union government to immediately intervene with the Sri Lankan government and take steps to bring back the 19 country boats seized from the fishermen here by the naval personnel, the members affiliated to the CITU staged a demonstration on the Pamban seashore on Friday.

Leading the agitation, CITU district secretary Karunamoorthy and president E Justin said that from 2013, the naval authorities from the island nation had seized 19 boats till 2019. Despite the courts in Sri Lanka ordering the release, the Indian government had not taken any tangible steps.

As a result, the boats had either become wornout or the boat owners had to spend huge money to make them functional. Under such circumstances, the State government, though had promised to take it up with the Centre, had failed miserably.

The Fisheries Department officials also assured in the past to take it up with the governments, but had not favoured the fishermen, Mr. Karunamoorthy charged and added that they would intensify the stir by organising similar agitations in Chennai very soon.

At a time, when the covid-19 had resulted in lockdown and subsequent curfew had made life miserable, the fishermen looked for assistance from the government was fair and the officials should not play with the lives of the fisherfolk, Mr. Justin said.

Standing on the seashore at knee-deep level, the fisherfolk shouted slogans against the government.