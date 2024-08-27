GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retried transport workers stage protest

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police detained 251 retired transport workers here on Tuesday as they blocked traffic at Vannarpet demanding the disbursal of dearness allowance hike arrears.

 Led by regional head of retired transport workers Thaanumurthy, the protestors raised slogans to highlight their demand. The DMK government, which was speaking about ‘social justice,’ was refusing to give the DA hike arrears and the retirement benefits on the day of superannuation.

 Even though the appointment of wards of the transport workers who died in harness was in practice for long, the system had been abolished for no reason. Even after promising to restore the old pension scheme in its poll manifesto for the Assembly election in 2021, the DMK government is observing silence over this demand, they said.

The detained persons were released later.

