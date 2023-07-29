Retiring postman honoured by Nelpettai residents

July 29, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MADURAI

The residents of Nelpettai and Sungam Pallivasal in Madurai city honoured M. Kannan, the postman, who is retiring from service on July 31 at a function on Friday.

In a simple function, the residents assembled at a private rice mill and presented shawls, books, shirts and T-shirts for the postman. Moved by the gesture, a teary-eyed Mr.Kannan said, he had always been duty conscious and sincere while working all through the 30 plus years in the Postal Department.

Having come from a rural background and moved by the honour, he said that he would deliver the tapals without fail to the residents and was delighted to see them on receiving important documents such as Adhaar card or passports.

Felicitating the postman and wishing a happy retired life, well-wishers led by RTI activist Hakeem, MRT S Khaja Najmudeen, Seeni, Abdullah and among others from Quaide-Milleth Nagar, Sungam Pallivasal and other areas said that Kannan would not go home without delivering the posts even if the residents were away on shopping or other emergencies. Such was his patience and commitment to duty, they added.

