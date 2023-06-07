HamberMenu
Retirement benefits worth ₹111 crore distributed to 340 TNSTC workers of Tirunelveli

The Tamil Nadu government had allotted ₹1,030 crore for disbursing retirement benefits to the transport workers, who were hit hard in the past 10 years due to pending and inordinate delay in disbursing this benefits. After distribution in Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem and Madurai regions, the retired transport workers of Tirunelveli received it

June 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar handing over cash benefit to employees in the function held in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar handing over cash benefit to employees in the function held in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar distributed retirement benefits to the tune of ₹111.95 crore to retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation here on Tuesday.

A total of 340 TNSTC workers from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, who retired between April 2022 and November 2022, received the benefits.

Mr. Sivasankar said the Tamil Nadu government had allotted ₹1,030 crore for disbursing retirement benefits to the transport workers, who were hit hard in the past 10 years due to pending and inordinate delay in disbursing this benefits. After distribution in Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem and Madurai regions, the retired transport workers of Tirunelveli received it.

“Since the previous regime did not complete the 14th wage settlement exercise, the present government has taken-up this work and completed it,” Mr. Sivasankar said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu lauded the State government for giving free travel facility for women and school students even though the State was in need of funds for development works.

“While the women and students can reach their destinations safely and on time, the free travel saves a lot of money for the beneficiaries and the parents of the students, mostly from poor families. Above all, bus fare in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the entire country despite steep rise fuel price, spare parts cost etc.,” Mr. Appavu said.

Mr. Sivasankar inaugurated the air-conditioned rest room for the drivers, conductors and the technicians and the simulator to train the drivers.

Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MLAs Nainar Nagenthran of Tirunelveli and M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish and Managing Director of TNSTC – Tirunelvelli R. Mohan were present.

