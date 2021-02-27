Madurai

‘Retired woman HC judge should probe complaint’

Madurai

People’s Watch, Madurai-based NGO, said it was shocked to hear the complaint of sexual harassment at the workplace against former DGP Law and Order Rajesh Das. It called for an independent probe into the complaint by a retired woman judge of the Madras High Court.

In a press release, its Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said if a senior officer in the rank of a DGP whose task was to maintain law and order across the State, was accused of sexual harassment at the workplace by a senior woman IPS officer, then it deserved the strongest condemnation by every citizen and human rights institutions.

