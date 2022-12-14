  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Retired TWAD Board employees stage demonstration

December 14, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Retired TWAD Board employees staging a dharna at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Retired employees of TWAD Board staged a demonstration at Vannarpet here on Wednesday urging the Tamil Nadu government to give them a 14% hike in dearness allowance arrears.

Led by president of Retired TWAD Board Employees’ Association Kumaravelu, they said a 14% hike in dearness allowance arrears should be given to them from January 1 last to September 30. A three per cent hike in dearness allowance announced by the State Government should be given from July 1. Children of the employees who died in harness should be given employment in a government department on compassionate ground, they said.

 Retired TWAD Board employees from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts participated in the agitation.

