Retired transport workers stage wait-in protest

September 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Retired transport employees staging a sit-in protest in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staged a wait-in protest in front of the TNSTC General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet here on Tuesday against the delay in fulfilling the promises given by the Tamil Nadu Government.

 The protestors said over 90,000 TNSTC employees, who retired from service, were not given their dearness allowance arrears for more than 8 years. Even though the retired employees should be included in the medical insurance scheme for which they had paid the premium, the benefit was yet to be extended to them.

 The DMK, which promised the teachers and the government employees in its poll manifesto for 2021 Assembly elections of restoring old pension scheme, is not prepared to fulfill this promise. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is claiming that his government had fulfilled more than 90% of the poll promises, should carry out this promise or be prepared to face the wrath of 90,000 retired transport workers and their families.

 The government should give ₹ 50,000 for performing the last rites of the retired transport workers, the protesters said.

Regional president of TNSTC Retired Employees’ Welfare Association Thanumurthy presided over the agitation, which was inaugurated by its coordinator Gomathinayagam. Over 500 persons participated in the wait-in protest.

