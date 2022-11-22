Retired transport workers stage dharna

November 22, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees Association staged dharna in front of the TNSTC General Manager’s Office at Vannarpet here on Tuesday.

They said the DMK-government being headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which got the votes with the promise of bringing ‘dawn’ in the life of the Tamils, was sending home empty handed without any retirement benefits the transport workers retiring after May 2022 as being done earlier. Moreover, the present government, despite repeated appeals, was not giving the monetary benefits to those who opted for voluntary retirement or died in harness after May 2020.

The appointment on compassionate grounds, which had been buried by the government, should be resurrected. The government, which should revive the old pension scheme, should take care of the transport workers’ pension by allocating funds for this social security scheme. Moreover, the pension should be hiked as per the wage settlement talks and fix the minimum pension as Rs. 7,850 a month.

Besides increasing the medical allowance, the Tamil Nadu Government should extend the medical insurance scheme to the transport workers also.

The State Government should cultivate the habit of honouring the judgments of the courts instead of going in for appeal in a bid to delay the implementation of the orders, the protestors said.