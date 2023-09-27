Retired transport workers’ agitation continues in Tirunelveli

September 27, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The wait-in protest by the retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation workers continued here for the second day on Wednesday.

The protesting retired TNSTC workers said the dearness hike arrears for 96 months should be disbursed to the beneficiaries without further delay as this amount would be handy for them to meet their expenses. The health insurance scheme should be extended to the retired TNSTC workers also.

As promised in the DMK’s election manifesto, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should restore the old pension scheme and fill-up the vacancies with the wards of the TNSTC workers who died in harness.

The government should give minimum pension of ₹7,850 to the retired transport workers, they said.

CPI (M) State committee member Karpagam, CITU office-bearers Kamaraj and Mohan, AITUC office-bearer Ulaganathan and others participated in today’s protest, which would continue until the demands were met, the protestors said.