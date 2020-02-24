Retired TNSTC official seeks relief

24 February 2020 23:37 IST

He wants his pay on a par with Seventh Pay Commission slab

MADURAI

A retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Superintendent moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the State to re-fix his pay on a par with the Seventh Pay Commission slab from the date of his promotion in 2017 and revise his terminal benefits.

The petitioner, S. Sampath, the retired Superintendent, TNSTC Madurai, said that he was appointed a clerk in the erstwhile Pandian Roadways Corporation in 1980. It was only in 2017 that he was promoted as Superintendent on the verge of his retirement, he said.

There were two types of pay pattern existing in the TNSTC. One was fixation/ revision based on settlement of pay to workers, and other was the government pay pattern fixation in respect of supervisory cadre that included Superintendents, Assistant Engineers, Assistant Managers and Managers.

At the time of promotion, a question arose as to how to fix his pay on a par with the Seventh Pay Commission slab as he had migrated from workers settlement pattern to government pay pattern. In 2017, the government issued an order to fix 2.57 multiplier to those who got promoted on or after January 2016.

However, the benefit was not paid and similarly promoted Superintendents submitted a joint representation to the government in 2018 with a request to implement the multiplier. But their plea had not been looked into, the petitioner said.

Taking up the petition for hearing, Justice M.S. Ramesh ordered notice to the State seeking a counter, and adjourned the case for further hearing.