ADVERTISEMENT

Retired TNSTC employees stage black flag protest demanding revision of pension as per DA

Published - October 21, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Retired TNSTC employees stage a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees affiliated with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a black flag protest on Monday, condemning the State government for not adhering to the order of the Supreme Court mandating the government to provide pension as per Dearness Allowance (DA). 

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Alagar, president, said, providing pension amount as per DA had been stopped from September 2015. Opposing this, the pensioners sought both the High Court and the Supreme Court to revoke the order.  

Supreme Court earlier this year ordered the State government to provide the pension amount as per the DA, but till now the government has not acted on the order, he said. 

In addition to this, the TNSTC employees who retired in 2022 were not provided any retirement benefits like gratuity, leave salary, Provident Fund (PF), among others, Mr. Alagar added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters questioned whether the State government would stop providing retirement benefits to employees of other departments.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US