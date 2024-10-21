GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired TNSTC employees stage black flag protest demanding revision of pension as per DA

Published - October 21, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired TNSTC employees stage a protest in Madurai on Monday.

Retired TNSTC employees stage a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees affiliated with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a black flag protest on Monday, condemning the State government for not adhering to the order of the Supreme Court mandating the government to provide pension as per Dearness Allowance (DA). 

S. Alagar, president, said, providing pension amount as per DA had been stopped from September 2015. Opposing this, the pensioners sought both the High Court and the Supreme Court to revoke the order.  

Supreme Court earlier this year ordered the State government to provide the pension amount as per the DA, but till now the government has not acted on the order, he said. 

In addition to this, the TNSTC employees who retired in 2022 were not provided any retirement benefits like gratuity, leave salary, Provident Fund (PF), among others, Mr. Alagar added. 

The protesters questioned whether the State government would stop providing retirement benefits to employees of other departments.  

Published - October 21, 2024 09:28 pm IST

