Retired TNSTC employees seek disbursal of DA arrears

Hundreds of retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the TNSTC-Madurai headquarters demanding payment of increased dearness allowance (DA).

Members of the TNSTC’s Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) from Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Madurai along with retired workers of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) participated in the protest.

Its State deputy general secretary R. Devaraj claimed that over 86,000 pensioners have been denied payment since November 2015. He sought the State to honour a Madras High Court’s order to release the retirement benefits and to file an implementation report on November 25 as per the order.

Mr. Devaraj charged the State to make better financial decisions and provide them the benefits without citing lack of funds.

REWA’s State president R. Krishnan noted that the implementation was one among the poll promises of the ruling DMK party and sought for the same at the earliest.

Their other demands include settlement of terminal benefits to staff members who have retired since May 2020. They also urged to provide adequate medical insurance for the TNSTC staff and family pensioners. “Having served the State for this long, it must not abandon us like this and deny what we rightfully deserve,” said Mr Devaraj.

