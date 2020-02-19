Retired TNSTC employees demand hike in DA

MADURAI

Hundreds of members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Retired Employees’ Welfare Association staged a demonstration in front of the TNSTC- Madurai headquarters on Tuesday, demanding a hike in dearness allowance (DA).

Joint general secretary of the Association R. Devaraj said that there had been no revision in their DA since November 2015. “Currently, the DA paid to the retired employees stand at 119%. In January this year, the government announced that the DA has been increased to 174%. Though the rate of DA paid to the retired employees increases every six months, there has been no revision in the DA paid to us for the past 52 months,” he complained.

The protesters said that in September last, the State Transport Secretary, after consultation with top management officials had promised to address their demands within 45 days. “But, till date our demands have not been fulfilled. Since the DA has not been increased for the past 52 months, it is becoming difficult for us to make both ends meet when the inflation rate is rising,” said Mr. Devaraj.

The protesters also urged the State government to provide health insurance to retired employees and disburse terminal benefits to them, which they claimed, had been pending since last April.