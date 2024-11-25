Retired teacher was murdered for gold jewellery in Rajapalayam

The case of suspicious death of a lone retired teacher, K. Jeevarathinam , 84, here has turned out to be a case of murder for gain. Rajapalayam North police have arrested three persons, including a cleanliness worker, tipping-off about the lonely woman to his friends, who strangulated her to death for robbing her gold jewellery.

Neighbours had grown suspicious as Jeevarathinam had not come out of her house in Tiruvalluvar Nagar till 9 a.m. on Sunday. When they went in search for her, they found that the door was left unlocked from inside and she was found dead in a sitting posture on a chair.

Initially, the relatives thought that the woman had died due to natural cause and were getting ready for the funeral, the police said.

However, when the family members verified for the gold jewellery worn by the deceased, they found three gold chains missing from the body and grew suspicious.

Later, a police complaint was registered.

The police found that the woman was murdered on the previous day, Saturday afternoon.

Video footage from closed circuit television camera had shown that two strangers walking into the street and then leaving in the afternoon.

The police traced the accused with the mobilephone signal from Tenkasi district.

They were identified as T. Muthukumar (33) and K. Madangobi (19) of Tiruvengadam.

The police said that the cleanliness worker of MPK Pudupatti panchayat, M. Ramesh (30) had tipped off the two accused about the vulnerability of the lone woman with gold jewellery.

He had hatched a conspiracy with them giving tips about the opportune time to strike at her. However, Ramesh had not gone to the spot.

The accused had reportedly confessed that they had used a wire to strangle the woman before robbing the jewellery. The police have reportedly recovered the valuables in-tact.

