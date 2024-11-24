ADVERTISEMENT

Retired teacher found dead in house in Rajapalayam

Published - November 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

A retired teacher, K. Jeevarathinam, 84, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her house here on Sunday morning. The police said some gold ornaments worn by the deceased were missing from the body as per her relatives. Neighbours had got suspicious after the woman had not opened the door of her house in Tiruvalluvar Nagar till 9 a.m. on Sunday. When they tried to open the door, it was found not locked from inside. They were shocked to see the woman lying dead. Rajapalayam North police have registered a case of suspicious death.

