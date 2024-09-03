Retired school, college teachers stage dharna

Members of Tamil Nadu Retired School and College Teachers Association staged dharna at Chidambara Nagar bus stop here on Tuesday seeking cashless medical treatment for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special invitee and State joint secretary of the Association V. Leelavathi said the State government, as per the Government Order 204, should ensure cashless treatment for the retired school and college teachers and take stringent action against the hospitals charging exorbitantly for their medical treatments.

Since the present medical insurance scheme was full of flaws, the government should rectify them, Mrs. Leelavathi said.

District president of the Association P. Sambasivan presided over the agitation. Office-bearers P. Joseph Clarence, Babu Sivaraja Kirubanidhi, P. Sankaralingam Gandhi Alwar and J. Anbu explained their demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.