Retired school, college teachers stage dharna

Published - September 03, 2024 09:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Retired School and the College Teachers Association staging a dharna in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Members of Tamil Nadu Retired School and College Teachers Association staged dharna at Chidambara Nagar bus stop here on Tuesday seeking cashless medical treatment for them.

Special invitee and State joint secretary of the Association V. Leelavathi said the State government, as per the Government Order 204, should ensure cashless treatment for the retired school and college teachers and take stringent action against the hospitals charging exorbitantly for their medical treatments.

Since the present medical insurance scheme was full of flaws, the government should rectify them, Mrs. Leelavathi said.

District president of the Association P. Sambasivan presided over the agitation. Office-bearers P. Joseph Clarence, Babu Sivaraja Kirubanidhi, P. Sankaralingam Gandhi Alwar and J. Anbu explained their demands.

