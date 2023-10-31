ADVERTISEMENT

Retired school, college teachers demand restoration of old pension scheme

October 31, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Retired School and College Teachers’ Welfare Association stage a dharna in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of the Retired School and College Teachers Welfare Association on Tuesday staged dharna in Tirunelveli to highlight their demands including restoration of the old pension scheme.

 The protestors said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in the DMK’s election manifesto in 2021, had promised to restore the old pension scheme but was now observing inexplicable silence. Since Mr. Stalin was claiming that his government had fulfilled more than 90% of the poll promises without restoring the old pension scheme, his stance had become untrustworthy.

 Moreover, he had promised to give 10% additional pension to 70-year-old pensioners and family pension beneficiaries, which should be fulfilled.  Similarly, 20% additional pension should be given to beneficiaries who had crossed 80 years of age, as directed by the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Tamil Nadu Government should direct health insurance firms to bear the entire medical expenditure under the new health insurance scheme. The Centre, which withdrew train fare concession to senior citizens during COVID-19, should restore the facility, they said.

 Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts also.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US