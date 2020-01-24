Retired policeman seeks anticipatory bail

Madurai

A retired policeman from Madurai allegedly involved in a temple idol theft case moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail.

Apprehending arrest by the idol wing police, K. Balasubramanian of Madurai said that the case of the prosecution was that he was involved in an idol theft. The allegations made against him were based on a complaint by Dhanasekaran, the petitioner said.

However, the person cannot be traced to the address mentioned in the complaint, he said. The petitioner said that he himself was involved in the investigation of many cases involving idol theft and had recovered them. Now he was being falsely implicated in a case, he said.

Hearing his plea, Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the petitioner to appear before the Idol Wing police on January 27 and cooperate with the inquiry. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till January 29.