ADVERTISEMENT

Retired police inspector assaulted by daughter-in-law in Madurai

Published - May 09, 2024 03:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A retired Inspector of Police, V. Karuppaiah (75), was reportedly assaulted by his daughter-in law, J. Priya, following a domestic quarrel here on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Karuppaiah, who had retired in 2007 lives with his second wife and daughter in the ground floor of his house in Mehaboobpalayam. 

His son, Jaiganesh, who is a Sub-Inspector of Police, in Dindigul district, lives with his family on the first floor. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, a quarrel broke out between Karuppaiah and Priya over parking of motorbike in the portico. Subsequently, Priya had held Karuppaiah by his throat and pushed him down and assaulted with her slipper.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also beat up Karuppaiah’s wife, Janaki. 

Karuppaiah, who had undergone treatment for heart ailment in 2018, has been admitted to a private hospital. 

Based on his complaint lodged on Wednesday, S.S. Colony police have booked Priya and her parents for assault, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US