Retired Officers' Association forms human chain

The Hindu Bureau Virudhunagar
October 18, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Retired Officers' Association on Monday formed a human chain pressing for disbursal of 12 months dearness allowance which has not been paid to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was led by its president Ramaraj and secretary Ponnusamy in front of the Collectorate. They also wanted additional 10% pension to those pensioners and family pensioners aged above 70 years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Government should ensure that cashless treatment under insurance scheme became a reality and ₹ 1,000 medical allowance should be given. A sum of ₹ lakh family protection fund on the death of the pensioner and conduct of grievances redressal meeting for pensioners were other demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app