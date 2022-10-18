Retired Officers' Association forms human chain

Members of Retired Officers' Association on Monday formed a human chain pressing for disbursal of 12 months dearness allowance which has not been paid to them.

The protest was led by its president Ramaraj and secretary Ponnusamy in front of the Collectorate. They also wanted additional 10% pension to those pensioners and family pensioners aged above 70 years.

The Government should ensure that cashless treatment under insurance scheme became a reality and ₹ 1,000 medical allowance should be given. A sum of ₹ lakh family protection fund on the death of the pensioner and conduct of grievances redressal meeting for pensioners were other demands.