Retired nutritious meal workers stage protest for monthly pension of ₹10,000

March 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of retired nutritious meal workers staging demonstration at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Saturday seeking pension. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding a monthly pension of ₹10,000, members of Tamil Nadu Retired Nutritious Meal Workers Welfare Association staged a demonstration at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

The frail-looking protestors, led by T. Arumugam, State principal coordinator of the association said the special pension scheme should be scrapped as it was of no help to the beneficiaries and give the monthly pension or family pension of ₹10,000 by merging medical allowance, dearness allowance and house rent allowance. The festival advance of ₹4,000 and the Pongal bonus given to ‘C’ and ‘D’ category employees should be extended to the retired nutritious meal scheme workers also.

Further they requested that the retirement benefit of ₹2 lakh be given to the beneficiaries and the government’s contribution to gratuity be raised from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. The amount deducted under the contributory pension scheme should be returned to the beneficiaries immediately.

The hike of ₹500 in the monthly pension has not been given to the retired nutritious meal scheme workers for the period between January 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 due to the callous approach of the government officials. Since the beneficiaries cannot meet the unjustifiable demand of the government officials for releasing this arrears, the government should instruct the officials concerned to release this arrears, the protestors said.

