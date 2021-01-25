Retired nutritious meal workers seek ‘Pongal gift’

TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu Retired Nutritious Meal Workers’ Welfare Association submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday seeking the disbursal of ‘Pongal Gift’ of ₹ 500 and the festival advance of ₹ 4,000.

The aggrieved members said the newly introduced software was obstructing the disbursal of the ‘Pongal Gift’ to the retired noonmeal workers. Hence, it should be scrapped to ensure the early disbursal of the assistance. Moreover, the government should consider giving ₹ 3,000 as ‘Pongal Gift’ to the retired noonmeal workers as being given to the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category government employees.

The retired noonmeal workers should be included in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and ₹ 3,000 given towards creation assistance to the family of the retired noon meal workers in the event of their death and ₹ 3 lakh as ‘Family Protection Fund’, the petitioners said.

‘Fake’ document

A group of villagers from Panneer Ooththu near Maanur submitted a petition against a fake document of a temple registered by an individual in favour of his community. The petitioners said the individual, with the connivance of revenue and registration department officials, had registered a temple and the surrounding land in favour of a particular community even as people belonging to all communities were offering prayers in the temple.

“Hence, the Collector should order an inquiry and cancel the fake document,” said A. Ramkumar, ex-panchayat president of Sundankurichi, encompassing Panneer Ooththu also.