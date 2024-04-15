Retired Indian army man carries on a campaign to achieve 100% turnout in Thoothukudi

April 15, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A retired 76-year-old military man in Thoothukudi has been involved in creating awareness among the public about the importance of voting.

Colonel M. Sundaram (retired) of Rajiv Nagar, Thoothukudi, who served in the Indian Army for about 35 years, has been roaming the streets of Thoothukudi carrying a microphone and a national flag for the past five days explaining to them the importance of voting in a country like India.

“People should not hesitate to go out even in the scorching sun to exercise their franchise. Recognising the importance of voting, every organisation in this country, both public and private sector, had left a day off for the voters to cast their vote,” he said.

Voters should utilise the voting day to determine the future of their country, he said. “It is everyone’s fundamental duty to vote and make others aware of the importance of voting.” He said he was focused on attracting young voters. “They should understand the history of voting and how it has changed the history of our nation, only through that can they turn into a responsible voter,” Mr. Sundaram said.

To assist the district administration in achieving a 100% turnout, he had taken up this task, he said.

