ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Indian army man carries on a campaign to achieve 100% turnout in Thoothukudi

April 15, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

He has been roaming the streets of Thoothukudi with a microphone holding aloft the tricolour and urging the young voters to exercise their franchise

The Hindu Bureau

Col. Sundaram (retired) urging voters to exercise their franchise, in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A retired 76-year-old military man in Thoothukudi has been involved in creating awareness among the public about the importance of voting. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel M. Sundaram (retired) of Rajiv Nagar, Thoothukudi, who served in the Indian Army for about 35 years, has been roaming the streets of Thoothukudi carrying a microphone and a national flag for the past five days explaining to them the importance of voting in a country like India.

“People should not hesitate to go out even in the scorching sun to exercise their franchise. Recognising the importance of voting, every organisation in this country, both public and private sector, had left a day off for the voters to cast their vote,” he said.

Voters should utilise the voting day to determine the future of their country, he said. “It is everyone’s fundamental duty to vote and make others aware of the importance of voting.” He said he was focused on attracting young voters. “They should understand the history of voting and how it has changed the history of our nation, only through that can they turn into a responsible voter,” Mr. Sundaram said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To assist the district administration in achieving a 100% turnout, he had taken up this task, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US