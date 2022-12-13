Retired Headmaster hands over gold chain found on road to police

December 13, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Madurai

He would have taught moral lessons to tens of hundreds of students in his career. On Monday, this retired Headmaster from Palayamkottai stood by his moral values, when he handed over a two-sovereign gold chain, which he found lying on Glasskara Street.

P. Balraj (64), who retired from Government Higher Secondary School in Nanguneri, had come to Madurai to attend a domestic function. While waiting at the railway station to return home, he found time and walked towards Glasskara Street to get some spare parts for his mobile phone.

When he found a glittering gold chain lying on the road, he took it and walked to the nearest hotel for a cup of coffee.

“I did not know where the nearest police station was. After enquiring with the hotel staff, I walked to the police station and handed it over to them,” Mr. Balraj said.

He said that he was more worried about the person who had lost it.

Stating that he was blessed with a good family with well-educated children, Mr. Balraj said that even if he had taken the gold chain home, his family members would not have approved of his action. “How long will ₹ 80,000 last for anyone? I will be happy if the person who lost it gets it back,” the former teacher who had taught history, said.

Mr. Balraj appreciated the efforts of Inspector of Police (Tideer Nagar), Kasi, who made arrangements for announcements over public address system about the lost and found valuable.

Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar, invited him to his chamber and honoured him with a shawl in appreciation of his good gesture, over a cup of coffee.