Retired HC Judge to conduct inquiry in temple jewellery missing case

Published - October 18, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered an inquiry by a retired High Court Judge in the case of missing jewellery of Adi Kesava Perumal Temple in Thiruvattaru in Kanniyakumari district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri appointed a retired High Court Judge as commissioner and sought a report. The court also took a serious view that its earlier orders in the issue were not complied with.

Earlier, the court had directed the Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple to submit the list of jewellery and other valuables that were available at the temple prior to a 1992 theft incident, the list of temple jewellery at present and the list of temple jewellery that were stolen and recovered.

It had directed the Joint Commissioner to prepare the list of jewellery available in the temple in the presence of the Kanniyakumari Principal Sub-Judge and all the jewellery that were kept in safe custody should be brought to the temple for the preparation of the list.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed that it was not satisfied with the conduct of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials for the attempt to dilute the issue by not following the court’s orders. It imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on the then Joint Commissioner Rathinavel Pandian, which should be used for the development of the temple. The court also directed that disciplinary action should be taken against him.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2023 by Sree Adhikesava Seva Trust of Thiruvattaru, which sought a direction to the authorities to place the golden Sivalingam, panchaloha idols, old kalasam and other ornaments of Lord Adhikesava on the temple premises for worshipping. The deity was not adorned with the jewellery, the trust complained.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Top News Today

