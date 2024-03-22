Retired govt. officer seeks exemption from depositing his licensed pistol

March 22, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Madurai

A.J.A. Jeyasingh Gnanadurai, retired Joint Director of Agriculture, has knocked at the doors of Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, seeking exemption from depositing his licensed pistol in the run-up to Lok Sabha election.

All the holders of licensed firearms have been asked to deposit their weapons to the local police station as per the code of election.

The district administration had posted him as Nodal Officer for implementation of Model Code of Conduct for Madurai West Assembly constituency during the general election to State Assembly in 2011.

Mr. Jeyasingh was involved in seizure of large-scale cash, gifts, tokens and liquor bottles, the then Collector U. Sahayam said in the order issued for Mr. Jeyasingh’s gun licence.

The former Collector had also mentioned that 25 poll-related cases registered under seven police stations in Madurai were being heard following the action taken by Mr. Jeyasingh during the election campaign. The gun licence was a measure of self-protection.

Since then Mr. Jeyasingh had appeared before various courts for hearings in the last 13 years.

“Every time, there is an election to the Parliament, Assembly or local bodies, I am asked to deposit the gun,” Mr. Jeyasingh said. He had been seeking exemption from depositing the pistol, which he had bought for ₹₹1 lakh, every time.

“The threat for me is for my role for discharging my duty without any fear or favour during the election. But, I am asked to deposit it during election,” he said.

Mr. Jeyasingh has surrendered his double barrel rifle this time, but has kept in his possession the pistol.

Stating that the poll-related cases getting dragged for many years itself was like a punishment for him for his work, he said the Election Commission should support officials for their good work so that it would encourage others to put in sincere efforts during polls.

He is yet to get a reply from the office of CEO.