Retired govt. employee accuses MLA of cheating him of ₹40 lakh

A retired government employee on Thursday submitted a petition to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, accusing Radhapuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai of cheating him to the tune of ₹40 lakh,.
According to complainant T.V. Mani, 72, of Cheranmahadevi, who is a retired executive officer of Kalakkad union, said he, through the bank account of his son Raju, transferred ₹40 lakh to the account of Mr. Inbadurai on February 21, 2019.
“Since he refuses to return the money and threatens me when I ask him for repayment, I have filed a complaint with the Deputy Inspector General of Police today,” Mr. Mani said after submitting the complaint.
Refuting the charges, Mr. Inbadurai said he used to borrow money from his friend and colleague Ram Prasad, an advocate.
“When I was in need of money [₹40 lakh), I approached Mr. Ram Prasad, who asked Mr. Mani to transfer the amount and I got ₹40 lakh from the account of Mr. Mani’s son Raju. Though I returned the money, Mr. Mani has filed a fake complaint against me,” said Mr. Inbadurai.
He claimed that he had evidence to prove that he returned the money to Mr. Mani.
