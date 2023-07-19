HamberMenu
Retired government employees stage demonstration

July 19, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association (TNGPA) on Tuesday staged a demonstration near Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

They urged the State government to take steps to settle pending dearness allowances, scrap the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme, increase the pension of the pensioners who crossed 70 years by 10% and the minimum pension should be fixed at ₹7,850, they said.

They said that the monthly subscription for medical insurance should be revised and the Centre should restore rail ticket concessions to senior citizens which was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

