Retired government employees stage demonstration in Madurai 

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association (TNGPA) on Tuesday staged a demonstration urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

Madurai District President of TNGPA S. Krishnan said the government should take steps to settle the dearness allowances pending for six months from January 1 to June 30. The State government should scrap the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme.

Mr. Krishnan urged the government to increase the pension of the pensioners who crossed 70 years by 10 % and the minimum pension be fixed at ₹ 7,850. The monthly subscription for medical insurance should be revised to ₹ 350, he said.

He said that the Central government should restore rail ticket concessions to senior citizens which was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the practice of suspending employees on the last day of their service should be stopped. Any pending inquiry should be completed as expeditiously as possible and the retirement benefits be paid to them.