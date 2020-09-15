Retired employees of TNSTC seek medical insurance

Members of the TNSTC Retired Employees Welfare Association staged protests in various depots across the city, seeking long pending retirement benefits which are yet to be released to the members, here on Tuesday.

The members particularly emphasised on the need for medical insurance from the State Government.

General Secretary of the association, R. Devaraj, said that a total of 30 retired members of their association had died since January 2020 without receiving any health benefits from the government.

“All retired employees who have been in service including teachers have been provided the option to pay ₹350 as premium for the insurance in case of medical emergencies. This has however not been extended to TNSTC employees. We are also ineligible for the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance according to the State Government. Providing insurance would reduce our dependence on others,” he said.

The general secretary also said that dearness allowance was raised every six months. However, retired members last saw a raise in November 2015. “Arrears have not been adjusted for 58 months,” he said.

He added that members who retired in 2019 are yet to receive gratuity and other benefits as well. “We hope our grievances are redressed at the earliest,” he said.

Virudhunagar

A protest was also held at TNSTC Virudhunagar depot.

The protesters, led by branch president Pandiyaraj and secretary Bose said that retirement benefits had not been given to pensioners since April 2019.

The protesters also wanted the government to implement medical insurance for them.