Retired DSP found dead in lodge

TIRUNELVELI

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police from Kotagiri in The Nilgiris district was found dead in a lodge here on Thursday.

Police said Dharmaraj (68) of Veppankadu near Meignanapuram in Thoothukudi district was living in Kotagiri with his family after his retirement. He had come to Tirunelveli on Wednesday and stayed in a lodge in Tirunelveli Junction.

As Dharmaraj did not come out of his room on Thursday morning, the employees knocked on the door of his room. When he failed to respond, they opened the window only to see the retired police officer lying on the bed with froth in the mouth.

The lodge employees alerted Tirunelveli Junction police, who came to the spot immediately and found that Dharmaraj was dead.

The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.