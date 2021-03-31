Retired corporation official held

Tirunelveli

31 March 2021 18:33 IST

A retired official of Tirunelveli Corporation’s Melapalayam Zone has been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police for taking bribe for giving building plan approval.

Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said retired District Educational Officer Pratap Keerthi’s daughter Percia of NGO Colony had applied to the Corporation’s Melapalayam Zone for plan approval for the construction of her house. As Mr. Pratap approached the office, retired Corporation official Sankarapandian, met him with the promise of getting the approval if he was given ₹1,250 as bribe.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pratap filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing. Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police McLaurin Escol, the police caught red-handed Sankarapandian when he received bribe from the complainant on Wednesday.

Further investigations are on.