Retired conservancy workers stage dharna

November 22, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Retired conservancy workers staging a dharna at the Corporation Office in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Retired women conservancy workers staged a dharna at the Corporation office here demanding immediate disbursal of retirement benefits on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women identified as Anjalai, 58 and Pappathi, 58 held pesticides in their hands as part of the protest. “We are denied monetary benefits despite working for 30 years,” read a chart they held. They charged that despite petitioning the Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, no action had been taken so far.

They lamented that they had worked during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline-worker but their livelihood is hit now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dindigul Town North police held talks with them and they dispersed.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US