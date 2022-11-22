Retired conservancy workers stage dharna

November 22, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Retired women conservancy workers staged a dharna at the Corporation office here demanding immediate disbursal of retirement benefits on Tuesday.

Two women identified as Anjalai, 58 and Pappathi, 58 held pesticides in their hands as part of the protest. “We are denied monetary benefits despite working for 30 years,” read a chart they held. They charged that despite petitioning the Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, no action had been taken so far.

They lamented that they had worked during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline-worker but their livelihood is hit now.

The Dindigul Town North police held talks with them and they dispersed.

