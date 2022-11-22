  1. EPaper
Retired conservancy workers stage dharna

November 22, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Retired conservancy workers staging a dharna at the Corporation Office in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Retired women conservancy workers staged a dharna at the Corporation office here demanding immediate disbursal of retirement benefits on Tuesday.

Two women identified as Anjalai, 58 and Pappathi, 58 held pesticides in their hands as part of the protest. “We are denied monetary benefits despite working for 30 years,” read a chart they held. They charged that despite petitioning the Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, no action had been taken so far.

They lamented that they had worked during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline-worker but their livelihood is hit now.

The Dindigul Town North police held talks with them and they dispersed.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

