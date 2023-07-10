Retired anganwadi and nutrition meal scheme workers stage demo

July 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Retired anganwadi and nutrition meal scheme workers staged demonstration here on Monday to press for their demands including special pension with the dearness allowance, as promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the DMK’s poll manifesto for last Assembly polls in 2021.

The protesting retired anganwadi workers said the DMK, in a bid to fetch the votes of working and retired anganwadi workers and nutrition meal workers, had promised to give special pension with the dearness allowance of ₹ 6,750. After coming to power, Mr. Stalin was not ready to fulfill their demand.

“This is an important demand, which was accepted by Mr. Stalin. After coming to power with our support, he refuses to fulfill his promise. If this promise is not fulfilled and we are let down, it will echo in the Parliamentary polls 2024,” warned Thoothukudi district secretary of Tamil Nadu Retired Nutrition and Anganwadi Workers’ Union T. Mariappan.

The protesters also said the recently launched breakfast scheme food should be prepared only through the nutrition and angawadi workers and ₹ 25,000 given for performing last rites of the retired anganvadi and nutritious meal scheme workers.

