Govt. flayed for increasing retirement age

The AIADMK’s poor administration is reflected in enhancement of retirement age for state government employees from 59 to 60 years, alleged Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at Okkur near here, where he had launched a campaign to receive petitions from the public on bullock-carts, he said maladministration had exposed the inefficiency of the AIADMK government in power. Since the government had emptied the coffers, it could not honour the retiring employees with gratuity and other benefits on the day of superannuation. The government had enhanced the retirement age to escape from the financial commitment.
He flayed the Centre’s wrong policies and lack of direction had led to fuel price hike. He criticised the BJP government for rechristening a cricket ground in Ahmedabad as Narendra Modi stadium. The people were frustrated as the governments at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu were not interested in bringing down the price even after it had gone up.
The Congress MP said that when Manmohan Singh was the PM, the then UPA government handled the issue in a tactful manner and ensured that the fuel prices were in control.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath