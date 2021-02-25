Govt. flayed for increasing retirement age

The AIADMK’s poor administration is reflected in enhancement of retirement age for state government employees from 59 to 60 years, alleged Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Okkur near here, where he had launched a campaign to receive petitions from the public on bullock-carts, he said maladministration had exposed the inefficiency of the AIADMK government in power. Since the government had emptied the coffers, it could not honour the retiring employees with gratuity and other benefits on the day of superannuation. The government had enhanced the retirement age to escape from the financial commitment.

He flayed the Centre’s wrong policies and lack of direction had led to fuel price hike. He criticised the BJP government for rechristening a cricket ground in Ahmedabad as Narendra Modi stadium. The people were frustrated as the governments at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu were not interested in bringing down the price even after it had gone up.

The Congress MP said that when Manmohan Singh was the PM, the then UPA government handled the issue in a tactful manner and ensured that the fuel prices were in control.